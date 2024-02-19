UK-headquartered payment solution provider, USI Money, has agreed a strategic partnership with Saudi-based Enjaz Payment Services Company. The collaboration enables real time payment processing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The digital payments landscape in Saudi Arabia is undergoing rapid transformation propelled by Vision 2030. This partnership enables both parties to remain leaders in this evolution. Moreover, it aims to foster market innovation through the utilisation of advanced technologies to improve the effectiveness and availability of digital financial services. There is a focus on catering to the needs of pilgrims and tourists, leveraging USI Money’s expertise in this domain.
Nadeem Qureshi of USI Money, said: “I am excited to announce our strategic partnership with Enjaz. This partnership exemplifies our dedication to innovation, ensuring our customers experience seamless transactions. It’s not just about moving money. It’s about breaking barriers and fostering a connected global economy.”
Khalid Al Zain, CEO of Enjaz, added: “We are thrilled to witness the launch of this collaboration. USI Money has in-depth knowledge and experience within the payments market. As a renowned pilgrim payment provider, USI Money brings invaluable expertise to this collaboration. It makes them a natural fit to help provide customers with advanced financial solutions leveraging on Enjaz complementing infrastructure”.
Enjaz is a fintech licensed by the Saudi Central Bank within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It says it provides a comprehensive range of financial solutions with a widespread presence in major cities encompassing 150 branches.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData