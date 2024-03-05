Unlimit and VTEX unite image credit: shutterstock

Global fintech, Unlimit, has teamed up with e-commerce platform, VTEX. The partnership is available to enterprise businesses, marketplace operators, and customers in the UK, US, EU, Africa, LATAM and APAC.

The aim is to enable premier brands and retailers to further succeed with integrated global and agile payment service solutions.

Unlimit will provide VTEX’s merchants with more domestic and international payment services to support growing cross-border commerce. This will include processing payments in local currencies, via alternative payment methods (APMs) Pix and Boleto, and a further 15 APMs in the coming months. Now, VTEX brands will have another way to provide their customers with a seamless payment experience.

By plugging into Unlimit’s platform via a simple API, merchants can accept both domestic and cross-border payments on VTEX’s platform.

Merchants in the UK, US Africa, LATAM, and APAC can unlock unrestricted access to the global e-commerce market instantly. This optimises Unlimit’s local and international acquiring capabilities to increase conversion rates.

Largest in-house proprietary payments platform

“Our partnership allows VTEX merchants to take advantage of the world’s largest in-house proprietary payments platform,” said Irene Skrynova, Chief Customer Officer at Unlimit.

“Gone are the days when businesses have to go through middlemen and sign multiple contracts to accept payments globally. And through in-built anti-fraud and risk management capabilities, merchants can settle payments with a settled mind.”

Santiago Naranjo, Chief Revenue Officer, VTEX, added: “The checkout process can significantly influence the success of an online purchase. That’s why VTEX continually seeks to empower enterprise businesses with tools and integrations that deliver exceptional customer experiences. Through our partnership with Unlimit, we’re offering brands and retailers more than just the largest proprietary in-house payment solution. We’re also delivering the seamless shopping experience their consumers expect, regardless of location or device preference.”