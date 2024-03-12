Global fintech, Unlimit, has launched in Tanzania having obtained licence approval from the local central bank. The approval of Unlimit as an authorised payment service provider by the Bank of Tanzania enables the fintech to provide a range of new offerings. These include business payments, merchant services and outbound payments, among other things, to the Tanzanian market.
The launch of Tanzanian operations marks an important step in Unlimit’s broader strategy of expanding into Africa. It follows the approval of similar licences last year in Nigeria and Kenya. Launching in a third African country underscores its continued commitment to enhancing its presence and investment in the region by expanding the reach of its proprietary payment infrastructure across the continent. The addition of this infrastructure will remove existing barriers to regional and global trade for the country’s entrepreneurs. Unlimit says that its mission is to eliminate financial borders around the world.
Trevor Goott, Director for Africa and India, Unlimit, said: “It’s a tremendous opportunity to launch our operations in Tanzania. We’re excited to bring our unparalleled payments infrastructure to yet another market in Africa. Through digital payment solutions expertly tailored to the continent, we strongly believe we can help consolidate the fragmented African payments landscape and drive broader economic growth by providing the best possible support to local businesses and entrepreneurs. We are building for the long-term.”
