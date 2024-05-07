Global fintech, Unlimit, has agreed a partnership with digital banking solutions provider Velmie.
The collaboration brings together Unlimit’s BaaS offering with Velmie’s platform. As a result, this provides users with scalable financial solutions empowered by the Unlimit BaaS API. Velmie’s clients will now be able to navigate regulatory complexities with ease. They can access a range of solutions, including digital payments and white-label cards. Clients will benefit from Unlimit’s customisable platform and rapid integration capabilities. In addition, they will be able to avoid the monetary and time costs associated with entering new markets.
Together, Unlimit and Velmie will be ensuring robust regulations while allowing clients to focus on their core services and solutions.
Jovi Overo, Managing Director at Unlimit, said: “This strategic move will offer clients a pathway to rapid growth and innovation. It enables European fintech businesses to lead the digital finance revolution. The partnership is the next step of the evolution of financial services, where agility, inclusivity, and customisation are prioritised.”
Slava Ivashkin, founder and CEO of Velmie, added: “We are thrilled to have found such a strong business and technological alignment in our partnership with Unlimit. This collaboration will expand our offerings and add value to our customers around the EU. Velmie’s adaptable platform is uniquely designed to meet the diverse needs of fintechs, ensuring scalability, flexibility, and future readiness. Together with Unlimit, our combined strengths present a turnkey solution that caters to the needs of all market players.”
The partnership will initially focus on targeting the European market, with plans to expand to other markets in the future.
