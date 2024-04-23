UniCredit is upgrading all its debit, credit and prepaid cards to Mastercard Touch Card. The solution includes features for blind and partially sighted people, making it more accessible.
Cards with the new feature are now available in Italy. UniCredit will gradually expand roll out over the course of 2024 to all clients in the twelve countries it operates.
Mastercard Touch Card to be rolled out to 20 million UniCredit customers
The Mastercard Touch Card design is based on a system of side notches. The feature helps consumers identify the right card by touch alone. The distinct notch helps visually impaired customers differentiate between their payment cards.
The card increases independence for people with visual impairments while making online or in-store payments with their cards. In Europe, it is estimated that there are over 30 million blind and partially sighted people.
1-in-30 Europeans experience sight loss
Inclusion is an integral part of UniCredit’s culture and social strategy. The card initiative underscores the bank´s commitment to fostering a more inclusive, barrier-free society.
In line with the bank’s ESG principles, the card is also made from recycled PVC. Each product is imprinted with a Mastercard Sustainable Card Badge, certifying its sustainability credentials.
Alberto Palombi, Head of Group Payment Solutions, UniCredit, said: “UniCredit and Mastercard are both firmly focused on the future. Our partnership, combining UniCredit’s network of European banks and innovation, with Mastercard’s expertise in card payments, is enabling us to provide a simple, seamless experience for all our European customers that is also inclusive and achieved sustainably.
“Empowering our communities means ensuring that everyone has access to the financial tools they need. This is why we are pleased to announce the integration of notches into cards for blind and partially sighted customers. These have also been made using certified sustainable materials. Banks have a key role to play in shaping a better world. This is another way that we wish to show our customers that we are there to support them.”
Mark Barnett, President, Mastercard Europe, added: “Inclusion lies at the core of Mastercard´s values. Mastercard Touch Card exemplifies our commitment to standards in payment cards, promoting inclusivity. We are delighted to work with an esteemed partner like UniCredit to deliver consumer-centric solutions that enhance accessibility for all.”