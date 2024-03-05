Smart ticketing and payment solution provider, Unicard, has announced the nationwide launch of Ticketing Hub. The multi-modal, multi-operator integration platform simplifies the implementation of contactless ticketing. Ticketing Hub provides a “London-style” experience throughout the UK for passengers across a range of different modes of public transport. This allows them to tap in and tap out using debit or credit cards rather than buying multiple tickets.
Many operators are held back by fragmented and complex ticketing infrastructures and a lack of customer payment options. Customer expectations around ticketing will only increase as urban transport becomes increasingly integrated and multi-modal.
Universal, supplier-agnostic featuring published open APIs
Unicard Ticketing Hub is a universal, supplier-agnostic ticketing platform. It is designed to simplify the implementation of contactless EMV card payments. This can be seamlessly delivered alongside operators’ legacy non-EMV ticketing systems.
Unlike other contactless EMV card solutions, Unicard Ticketing Hub offers published open APIs. It provides a standard interface for account-based ticketing engines that accept taps from both EMV cards and other tokens (ITSO, app, barcode). It allows operators to consolidate schemes into a single back office. And it avoids vendor lock-in by enabling them to mix card-reading hardware within a single deployment. It is also easily scalable for Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) deployments.
Alex Sbardella, Commercial and Products Director at Unicard, said: “Ticketing Hub reduces the complexity of multi-modal deployments. Using APIs eases integration with an operator’s existing systems and services. With both EMV and non-EMV in a single platform, without the need for additional hardware, it allows operators to offer a more comprehensive, joined-up customer experience. It makes it incredibly easy to travel across different modes of transport and different schemes across the country, without the need for separate tickets.”
Unicard Ticketing Hub conforms to standards for aggregated pay-as-you-go transactions for transport from Visa and Mastercard. It also meets the objectives of Project Coral, a DfT initiative to deliver multi-operator capped ticketing nationally for bus travel.
