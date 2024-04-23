Trustly transaction value rises by 79% in 2023 image credit: shutterstock

Trustly is to roll out an initiative designed to guarantee growth for European businesses. And if it doesn’t deliver, clients can reclaim three months of processing fees back.

The ‘Trustly Growth Guarantee’ underscores the technology firm’s confidence following release of its 2023 financial year earnings. It says its financials represent a clear demonstration that open banking is being selected by millions of consumers instead of traditional payment methods.

Specifically, the account-to-account provider is offering clients – current and new – a fresh way to pay at the checkout.

As part of this, businesses are guaranteed to see an increase in conversion rates, to as high as 98.8%. And they will see a clear reduction in the fees they pay in comparison with traditional payment methods. Trustly says that customers will enjoy fewer steps to pay and the added efficiency of return user recognition. Trustly says it guarantees supercharged success at the checkout. With predictable pricing, costs will be just one amount per transaction, with no variable fees at all. Trustly also states that it is dedicated to providing a seamless integration and will include Success Concierge as standard.

Trustly 2023 earnings: transaction value rises by 79% y-o-y to $58bn

Trustly says that its 2023 performance signifies that there’s been a distinct change in customer preference and merchants priorities.

Jussi Lindberg, Chief Revenue Officer of Trustly Europe, said:

“Our market-leading payment setup embodies Trustly’s mission. That is to be a growth partner for our clients. We don’t just provide payment solutions. We drive efficiency and value in their businesses. Trustly Azura has delivered remarkable results, and now businesses can experience its benefits. Account-to-account payments are booming, and we’re here to help businesses seize the opportunities it offers.”

If merchants do not see a boost in conversion or a drop in payment costs, at a processing rate of at least 50,000 transactions each month, for three months, Trustly will reimburse three months’ worth of processing fees. The guarantee is available for both new and existing European customers.