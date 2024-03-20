Trustly teams up with MoneyGram image credit: shutterstock

Payment solution provider, Trustly, has agreed a partnership with Moneygram International. Through the strategic alliance, MoneyGram introduces cardless payments for millions of its users across Europe.

When sending international money transfers through MoneyGram Online – MoneyGram’s website and app – users have the ability to pay directly from their bank accounts. The service is made possible through Trustly’s open banking platform. This enables MGO users to now bypass the need to manually enter card information on the app.

Jussi Lindberg, Chief Revenue Officer at Trustly Europe, said: “We’re delighted to partner with MoneyGram to offer our payment product to their users. We’ve long been impressed with their ability to offer fast, digital bank transfer payments well ahead of the general adoption curve. With this partnership, we look forward to giving consumers the ability to transfer money with ease, leveraging our collective cross-border capabilities and market-leading reliability.”

Trustly’s proprietary data engine, Azura, offers financial institutions a modern, pay-with-bank infrastructure. It is equipped with near-instant payments and best-in-class KYC capabilities.

Sara Vassar, Chief Product Officer at MoneyGram added: “For over eight decades, MoneyGram has been at the forefront of innovative, secure and convenient global money transfer solutions, meeting the dynamic needs and preferences of our customers. We’re excited to partner with Trustly to continue to streamline the money transfer process for more consumers across Europe.”

Currently available in select European regions, the partnership has recently extended to additional countries, including the UK and Germany, within the last month.

Trustly handles the payment journey for 8,300+ merchants in 30+ markets, connecting them to 650+ million consumers through 12,000 banks.