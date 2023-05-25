Global B2B payments and invoicing network, TreviPay, has been selected by global technology distributor Ingram Micro to enable channel partners with trade credit. Through the strategic alliance, Ingram Micro’s channel partners in Canada have the opportunity to drive higher average order values (AOV) and repeat purchases by providing their B2B buyers with a dedicated line of credit at checkout.

Under the new relationship, Ingram Micro’s network of channel partners in Canada can now offer trade credit to their buyers without extending their own working capital or worrying about credit insurance, underwriting, credit management, collection and associated back-office investments and costs.

Minimising non-payment risk, maximising cash flow

“Together with TreviPay, we are expanding our flexible financing to better enable our channel partners to meet the needs of their customers and close more business using trade credit,” said Ada de Michele, Director of Credit and Financial Solutions at Ingram Micro.

“TreviPay’s deep industry experience and buyer insights will help drive greater value across our global ecosystem, giving more businesses and people ways to realise the promise of technology. The additional financing options also help to minimise non-payment risk for channel partners and maximise cash flow.”

Ongoing digital transformation efforts and the ability to switch vendors at the touch of a button indicate B2B buyers aren’t likely to stick around if the payments experience is not satisfactory. A TreviPay study found that 82% of B2B buyers would switch vendors to one that offers 30-, 60- 90-day terms to better meet their needs.

“With today’s rate environment continuing to rise, working capital is more important than ever,” said Jeff Coppolo, Chief Revenue Officer of TreviPay. “TreviPay’s solution will enable Ingram Micro’s extensive network of channel partners to provide buyers with flexible settlement terms, instant decisioning and trade credit. Resellers can enjoy the security of guaranteed, regular cash flow without taking on any credit risk or process responsibilities.”