The new kiosk has opened within the Travelex landside departures store at Heathrow Terminal 2. Customers can place their order using the touch screen kiosk before collecting their cash from a designated ATM. They can choose from an initial five currencies – Euro, Swiss Franc, or the US, Canadian or Australian Dollar.

Two kiosks and three ATMs have been installed at the Heathrow Terminal 2 store. According to Travelex, the ATMs also provide regular ATM services for those who wish to withdraw either GBP or a smaller amount of foreign currency.

The process is fully automated.

Richard Wazacz, CEO at Travelex, commented: “Convenience is at the heart of our proposition, and so we are really excited to launch a new digital product that complements our existing services and further simplifies our customers’ access to travel money. As we continue to digitally transform both the front and back end of our business, the automated currency kiosk represents another significant landmark in that journey.

The decision to launch a fully-automated kiosk on Heathrow comes after, in May 2023, the foreign exchange provider opened over 20 new stores and partnerships across airports in Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Brazil.

In the UK, Travelex expanded its ATM click & collect service following its successful pilot at Heathrow Terminal 5.

Founded in 1976, Travelex has managed to open services in more than 20 countries.