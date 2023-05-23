Two new bureaux have opened at Frankfurt Airport (Germany) and two others at Schiphol Airport (Netherlands).

In Brazil, Travelex has launched a new partnership with CCR Aeroportos – one of Brazil’s largest airport operators – opening seven new bureaus in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Santa Catarina.

In the UK, Travelex has expended its ATM click & collect service following its successful pilot at Heathrow Terminal 5. The company now has 54 click & collect ATMs across all four operational Heathrow terminals, with an additional 24 at Manchester Airport and seven at Birmingham Airport.

Richard Wazacz, CEO at Travelex, commented: “We are delighted to have hit the ground running in 2023, including the launch of more than 20 new stores across four continents.

“With international travel returning more quickly than anticipated, we are fully focused on simplifying our customers’ access to international money however and whenever”, Wazacz said. “These new stores and partnerships, plus the expansion of ATM click-and-collect across the UK, will play an important role on that journey.”

A good year for Travelex

Travelex’s new stores and partnerships signal a quick rebound in air travel. According to GlobalData analytics, the number of tourists is set to grow, as countries in Asia and elsewhere are gradually reopening their borders following the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a previous interview, Wazacz told RBI cash continued to be “the prevalent and most important means of people moving their wealth internationally when they travel”.

“If we look at the demographic trends in the world, the rates at which travel is increasing is much faster than the rate at which cash usage is declining in travel”, he added.

Other notable openings include:

Eight stores in the Asia-Pacific Region, including a new store at Penang International Airport (Malaysia);

Two stores at Chongqing Airport (China);

A landside store at Sendai Airport (Japan);

A contract extension to continue operating its eight bureaux at Hong Kong International Airport.