Torpago and Marqeta launch Sunwest Visionary Card Program

Torpago, Marqeta and Sunwest Bank, have partnered to launch Sunwest Visionary Card, Sunwest’s commercial credit card and expense management solution.
Commercial credit card and spend management provider, Torpago, is an existing strategic partner of global card issuing platform, Marqeta.
Sunwest Visionary Card incorporates a cloud-native, event-driven infrastructure with Marqeta’s modern card issuing API. Combined with Torpago’s ‘Powered By’ solution, this enables community bank Sunwest to launch a bank-branded credit card programme. Community banks are financial pillars to their surrounding communities, providing critical financial services to their customers. In the US there are nearly 4,500 community banks, representing approximately 97% of all banks in the country.
A recent Torpago survey of community banks in the US found that 93.2% recognise the significance of delivering customer experiences, with a focus on digital and mobile banking.
Deepening existing customer relationships, attracting new business
Sunwest views modernisation with Torpago as a growth engine.
“At Sunwest Bank, we empower our clients, who we consider Visionary Entrepreneurs, with tools to grow and manage their business. The Visionary Corporate Card platform solution is one of the tools we consider essential for every business,” said Carson Lappetito, President of Sunwest Bank. “After an exhaustive search, we found a fintech partner, Torpago, whose technology helped us bring the world-class platform solution to life.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Torpago provides a bank-branded, low-code/no-code technology platform. The platform provides end-to-end infrastructure. This includes loan origination and underwriting, card issuing and fulfilment, fraud monitoring, web and mobile apps, expense management tools, third-party integrations, and account servicing software.
Torpago also manages services such as compliance, cardholder support and collections. Torpago’s card issuing, spend controls and card fulfilment are made available via Marqeta APIs. Sunwest is responsible for customer acquisition and leverages its own balance sheet.
Sunwest to generate new revenue streams
“By equipping Sunwest with a powerful technology platform, we expect Sunwest to generate new income streams, attract deposits and improve operating efficiency.” said Brent Jackson, CEO and Founder of Torpago. “Working with Sunwest and Marqeta has been fantastic and we are thrilled to be the engine behind the Visionary Card.”
“Creating a delightful banking experience for customers is key to keeping them coming back for more. And deepening their relationship with their bank,” said Todd Pollak, Chief Revenue Officer, Marqeta. “Marqeta is proud to partner with Torpago. It gives Sunwest the tools it needs to build a truly differentiated solution from the ground up. This enables Sunwest to customise its card programme and deliver a highly personalised and smooth experience for their cardholders.”