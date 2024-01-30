Torpago and Marqeta launch Sunwest Visionary Card Program

Torpago, Marqeta and Sunwest Bank, have partnered to launch Sunwest Visionary Card, Sunwest’s commercial credit card and expense management solution.

Commercial credit card and spend management provider, Torpago, is an existing strategic partner of global card issuing platform, Marqeta.

Sunwest Visionary Card incorporates a cloud-native, event-driven infrastructure with Marqeta’s modern card issuing API. Combined with Torpago’s ‘Powered By’ solution, this enables community bank Sunwest to launch a bank-branded credit card programme. Community banks are financial pillars to their surrounding communities, providing critical financial services to their customers. In the US there are nearly 4,500 community banks, representing approximately 97% of all banks in the country.

A recent Torpago survey of community banks in the US found that 93.2% recognise the significance of delivering customer experiences, with a focus on digital and mobile banking.

Deepening existing customer relationships, attracting new business

Sunwest views modernisation with Torpago as a growth engine.

“At Sunwest Bank, we empower our clients, who we consider Visionary Entrepreneurs, with tools to grow and manage their business. The Visionary Corporate Card platform solution is one of the tools we consider essential for every business,” said Carson Lappetito, President of Sunwest Bank. “After an exhaustive search, we found a fintech partner, Torpago, whose technology helped us bring the world-class platform solution to life.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Torpago provides a bank-branded, low-code/no-code technology platform. The platform provides end-to-end infrastructure. This includes loan origination and underwriting, card issuing and fulfilment, fraud monitoring, web and mobile apps, expense management tools, third-party integrations, and account servicing software.

Torpago also manages services such as compliance, cardholder support and collections. Torpago’s card issuing, spend controls and card fulfilment are made available via Marqeta APIs. Sunwest is responsible for customer acquisition and leverages its own balance sheet.

Sunwest to generate new revenue streams

“By equipping Sunwest with a powerful technology platform, we expect Sunwest to generate new income streams, attract deposits and improve operating efficiency.” said Brent Jackson, CEO and Founder of Torpago. “Working with Sunwest and Marqeta has been fantastic and we are thrilled to be the engine behind the Visionary Card.”

“Creating a delightful banking experience for customers is key to keeping them coming back for more. And deepening their relationship with their bank,” said Todd Pollak, Chief Revenue Officer, Marqeta. “Marqeta is proud to partner with Torpago. It gives Sunwest the tools it needs to build a truly differentiated solution from the ground up. This enables Sunwest to customise its card programme and deliver a highly personalised and smooth experience for their cardholders.”