Nuvei set up to snap up Till Payments in cut price deal? image credit: shutterstock.com

Till Payments is set to be sold in a cut price deal to Nuvei, reports the Australian Review’s Street Talk. At various times in the past three years, Till Payments has been valued at upwards of A$500m.

Founded in 2012, Till enables merchants to accept all types of payments through its single-source solutions.

Struggling payment processor Till Payments kicked off 2023 by laying off 120 employees, about 40% of staff. It had, reportedly, been eyeing up a possible listing in the US.

Till Payments: successful capital raising but losses rise

At the time, Shadi Haddad, co-founder and CEO of Till Payments, said in a statement: “Despite our significant successes, we aren’t immune to the headwinds of the global inflationary pressure and economic contraction.”

Nonetheless, its backers continued to invest in the company. In March this year, Till Payments raised A$70m ($46m) in a Series D funding round led by Silva Fortune. The firm said the investment would be used to fund its growth and fast-track profitability. The investment was also to fund a new core acquiring platform. This was designed to provide Till Payments with direct access to the global payment networks.

And the in July this year, Till Payments, announced a top up in excess of A$15m to its investment round. It was backed with support from strategic European investors and Touch Ventures – the Afterpay-backed venture capital firm. Touch Ventures injected A$5m to the top-up to support Till’s accelerated innovation agenda and its expansion into the US, the UK and New Zealand.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

In 2022. Till reported a 300% increase in transaction volumes and a 200% increase in its merchant base.

In 2021, Till Payments raised around $80m in private capital as part of a Series C round.

As recently as last month, Till Payments released a new website featuring a refreshed brand identity.

Despite the optimism of management and successful funding rounds, Till Payments continued to haemorrhage cash. It reported a loss of around A$140m in the year to June 2022. While revenues rose, expenses grew at a faster rate. It had lost A$136m in the prior fiscal.

Nuvei has itself endured a challenging period. The Nuvei share price is down by 25% year-to-date. And since peaking in 2021, the share price is down by 80%.