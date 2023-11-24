The role that chief financial officers play within an organisation has changed dramatically as geopolitical events have sent shockwaves through global economic and financial systems. Uncertainty is high as supply chains and production have been disrupted. This has triggered banking and capital market volatility, fuelled commodity price hikes and heightened cybersecurity concerns.
This webinar will explore in depth the factors that have spurred this shift, as well as what a CFOs role now looks like. The webinar will explore the expanded role that CFOs play within an organisation, including their job at the helm of digital transformation, how they are managing enterprise risk, and how, ultimately, the challenge of talent retention falls on CFO shoulders.
Finally, this webinar will position Oracle’s cloud-based systems with built-in AI as a solution to the growing and expanding role that CFOs are taking on, touching on the technology’s functions and how it stands out from its competitors.
Moderator
- Douglas Blakey, Editor Retail Banker International and Electronic Payments International at GlobalData
Speakers
- Christopher Granville, Managing Director EMEA & Global Politics at GlobalData TS Lombard
- Aarti Mohan, Senior Director, Strategy & Business Development, Oracle
Key learning objectives
A better understanding of the new challenges facing CFOs and how and why their role is evolving
Tools and strategies CFOs can deploy to navigate an increasingly complex financial landscape
An understanding of the power that cloud-based ERP systems with embedded AI have, and how those systems can automate routine tasks, freeing up valuable time that CFOs need to focus on more hands-on tasks.