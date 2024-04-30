TD Bank Group (TD) is offering eligible TD credit cardholders extra perks for the new baseball season. Specifically, eligible TD credit cardholders will get 10% back as a statement credit on eligible concession purchases at Rogers Centre during 2024 Blue Jays regular season home games. This includes food and beverage concessions purchased on-site.
TD credit cardholders will also get Priority Line Access at the stadium during 2024 Blue Jays regular season home games..
“Whether it’s arriving at the ballpark early to watch players warm up or sharing a meal with friends, there’s nothing quite like those memories made at the baseball game. That’s why, here at TD, we want to make these special moments even more memorable for our customers and their families and friends by offering them exclusive perks to enjoy at 2024 Blue Jays regular season home games,” said Meg McKee, Senior Vice President, Canadian Card Payments, Loyalty and Personal Lending, TD. “Plus, the refreshed TD Park Social space in the Outfield District gives fans of any age a special place to connect, enjoy games, fantastic eats, and a great view of the action.”
“We are constantly looking for new and innovative ways to elevate the Blue Jays fan experience, especially for fans who cheer on the team at Rogers Centre,” added Mark Ditmars, Vice President, Partnerships, Toronto Blue Jays.
“With dozens of special events and moments to look forward to this season, we are pleased to offer TD customers faster and more streamlined access to the game they love as well as unique spaces and perks to make their experience even more memorable with family and friends.”
