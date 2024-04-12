Talus Pay rebrands. Source: Shutterstock.com

Talus Pay, a fast-growing technology-driven provider of payment processing solutions for small and mid-sized merchants, has announced that it has rebranded. It will now conduct business going forward simply using the master brand name Talus. This comes after its recent Clarus Merchant Services acquisition. Newly-acquired Jobox.ai will assume the Talus Pay sub-brand name as Talus’ flagship fintech offering.

The changes reflect the company’s continued mission to provide fintech solutions to merchants and focus on integrated technology-enabled growth. Comprehensive rebranding efforts are currently underway.

Talus CEO Kim Fitzsimmons, said: “Starting to integrate the Clarus and Jobox teams and technology into our business has been exciting. Rebranding helps clarify who we are, what we do, and how we do it, an end-to-end payments technology business that drives value to our merchant partners through white-glove service and a robust integrated software offering.”

Talus has recently received positive recognition

Additionally, Talus has been honored with numerous industry awards: The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) named Talus a finalist for their ISO of the Year Star Award. ETA named Jobox, now Talus Pay, as one of the industry’s Top 10 Payments ISVs. American Banker recognised Chief Executive Officer Kim Fitzsimmons as one of the Most Influential Women in Payments for the fourth time

American Banker recognised Fitzsimmons and others as the Most Influential Women in Payments at Payments Forum in Hollywood, Florida, late last month.

Talus enables small and mid-size businesses to thrive. The company provides integrated technology-enabled payment solutions, personalised in-house support and trusted advice delivered with exceptional care and attention. Serving more than 22,000 merchants in North America, Talus processes 65 million transactions with over $9bn in annual charge volume via direct and independent sales agents, and a partner network of financial institutions, independent sales organisations, independent software vendors and value-added resellers.

