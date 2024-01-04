Talus Pay acquires Jobox and Clarus image credit: shutterstock

Talus Pay, a payment processing solution provider, has made two acquisitions. It has snapped up Jobox.ai (Jobox), a fintech company servicing the home services industry. It has also acquired Clarus Merchant Services, a provider of integrated B2B payment solutions. In combination with Jobox and Clarus, Talus Pay now processes more than $9bn in annual payments volume for over 22,000 merchant customers across the US.

The newly enlarged Talus Pay says that it is well positioned to drive growth within the home and facility services verticals.

Talus Pay to target expanded range of industry verticals

It will scale the Jobox technology to serve other core industry verticals including auto repair, beauty, hospitality, non-profit, and service retail, among others. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are excited to welcome both Jobox and Clarus to the Talus Pay team,” said Talus Pay CEO Kim Fitzsimmons. “We have tremendous end-to-end technology infrastructure and sales and service platforms. Adding Jobox and Clarus gives us additional proprietary software and scale in complimentary business-to-business industry verticals.”

Jobox puts business into the hands of hard-working, on-the-go, home services professionals across the US. Job matching, scheduling and payments, plus customer communications and inventory can be managed all from one mobile app.

Jobox utilises a modular, open-source architecture. Talus Pay plans to scale across core industry verticals beyond home services through Talus Pay direct and reseller channels including ISV partners.

“Jobox is a terrific tool for underserved home and facility services professionals. It helps them efficiently run their businesses and increase their bottom lines,” added Shay Bloch, co-founder and CEO of Jobox. “By joining forces with Talus Pay, we can accelerate our market share in the home services end market while having the opportunity to accelerate entry into new market verticals.”

“We have significant portfolio and business synergies with Talus Pay which makes joining forces natural,” said Eric Pottebaum, president of Clarus. “We are excited to be able to offer our merchant customers new and innovative solutions from Talus Pay, and to combine forces to help drive long-term growth.”