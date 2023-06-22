Global verification platform, Sumsub, has released its enhanced deepfakes detection technology into the Sumsub liveness and deepfake detection solution.

According to Sumsub, the number of deepfakes detected in Q1 2023 was 10% greater than all of 2022 combined. Responding to this growing threat of identity fraud, the company made major updates to its in-house liveness solution. Sumsub’s facial biometrics tool forms an integral part of its KYC flow for businesses. Now, the deepfake fraud detector integrates into Sumsub’s liveness solution. Moreover, the firm says that it is enhanced to align with latest AI technology, ensuring no fraudster passes the check.

“We noticed the emerging deepfake trend long ago and started building solutions to fight this rapidly evolving type of fraud. As an anti-fraud provider, Sumsub strives to stay ahead of the game,” said Vyacheslav Zholudev, co-founder and CTO of Sumsub.

He added: “We continuously develop innovative fraud detection solutions to combat the advancing malicious technologies. And prevent the potentially high damage to digital platforms, people, and communities. Advanced deepfake detector reinforces our core KYC product and commitment to further enhance AI-driven technologies built into our anti-fraud solution.”

Sumsub says that its proprietary liveness technology easily detects spoofing attempts while authenticating real users in seconds. The system ensures users are physically present by creating a 3D FaceMap. This is continuously referenced for authorising all future actions (transactions, logins, etc).

Sumsub internal identity fraud statistics

The firm’s latest data shows deepfakes continuously replace ‘simple’ kinds of identity fraud, such as document printouts. According to Sumsub, in 2022 the leader in deepfake fraud was Spain with 49.7% of all global cases. The UK and US follow with 9.3% and 4.2% of cases, respectively.

In Q1 2023, the most deepfakes came from UK and Spain with 11.8% and 11.2% of global deepfake fraud, respectively. Germany (6.7%) and Netherlands (4.7%).

From 2022 to Q1 2023, the proportion of deepfakes among all fraud types increased in Canada by 4,500%, the US by 1,200%, Germany by 407%, and the UK by 392%. Deepfakes among all fraud types was noted last quarter in Australia (5.3%), Argentina (5.1%) and China (4.9%).

As AI advances, more tools become available to fraudsters. Sumsub is here to fight all kinds of synthetic fraud. Our team is working on a solution to detect a large scope of AI-generated fraud beyond deepfakes,” added Pavel Goldman-Kalaydin, Head of AI/ML at Sumsub.