Stripe has announced an expansion of its Amazon partnership by powering payments for retailers using Just Walk Out technology in Australia and Canada.
Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology is designed to be an effortless shopping experience. The guest enters the store by using their credit card or mobile wallet at the entry gate. The technology detects what shoppers take from or return to shelves and creates a virtual shopping session. When the guest completes the shopping experience, they can simply leave the store without waiting in line. Their chosen payment method gets charged for the items taken.
Amazon remains one of the most well-known examples of this kind of cardless, payment experience. However, there have been other cases which have risen in prominence recently, for example, Mercedes allowing its drivers to pay for refueling using their fingerprint.
Amazon will use Stripe Connect to route payments from shoppers to businesses
Merchants in Australia and Canada use Stripe Terminal’s WisePad3 reader attached to physical entry gates, and Stripe automatically processes the payment after the guest leaves.
Stripe Connect will programmatically route payments from shoppers directly to businesses using Just Walk Out technology. Amazon will continue to benefit from API reliability on Stripe consistently exceeding 99.999% uptime and authorisation rates that remain high during peak shopping periods.
Eileen O’Mara, chief revenue officer at Stripe, reacted enthusiastically to the announcement. She said: “The only thing better than a speedy checkout is no checkout at all. I’m thrilled that Stripe is powering Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology payments. With Stripe Terminal and Connect, merchants using Just Walk Out technology will benefit from the same reliability that ensures millions of successful transactions on Amazon.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
In addition to Just Walk Out technology, Stripe serves as a strategic payments partner for multiple lines of Amazon business such as Prime, Audible, Kindle, Amazon Pay, and more.