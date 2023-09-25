Mercedes-Benz allows drivers to pay for fuel using their fingerprint. Source: Shutterstock.com

Through a new partnership with Mastercard, Mercedes-Benz customers in Germany can now pay for refuelling using their fingerprint. Mercedes pay+ will turn the car into a payment device and fuel payments can be made using the fingerprint sensor integrated into the MBUX infotainment system.

This technology allows for transaction data to be encrypted using uniquely assigned cryptograms, protecting sensitive payment information. This is now live with Mastercard debit and credit cards in current Mercedes-Benz models.

Half of people ages 18-39 would order and pay for services and goods through the infotainment display. Drivers would like to use in-car payment primarily for everyday car-related services. Additionally, 60% would pay their gas bill or electric vehicle charging directly via the car. That is according to a study conducted by the German market research company GfK on behalf of Mastercard.

Jorn Lambert, Chief Digital Officer at Mastercard: “Digital payments are coming of age. Consumers want to embrace new forms that are infused into their everyday experiences and activities. Through our dynamic payments technology, we are proud to work hand in hand with Mercedes-Benz to bring safer, smarter and more intelligent commerce experiences to its vehicles. We look forward to our continued efforts to drive further innovation in this area in Germany and around the world.”

How fingerprint payment works

When a driver reaches a connected service station and switches off the engine, the Mercedes Fuel & Pay service will start automatically on the MBUX infotainment system. The driver can select the appropriate gas pump and the system will calculate the maximum total amount based on the current fuel price. The driver will complete the transaction through fingerprint authentication, with the amount of fuel used and the invoice amount appearing on the MBUX display. Payment will be made automatically and the driver will be able to leave the gas station without having to go to the checkout area.