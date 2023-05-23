Sticky has raised £1.5m in seed funding as it ramps up its efforts to transform the value of physical spaces.

Sticky is a no code operating system for physical spaces. Specifically, it uses NFC stickers to make every interaction and payment 10 seconds or less.

The firm has already generated more than one million consumer ‘taps’. It now aims to make further inroads into the global leisure and retail markets.

The fundraise, led by Praetura Ventures with backing from Cornerstone VC. It follows on funding from SFC Capital as well as new angel investors. Sticky has ambitions to become the de facto solution for leisure and retail businesses. It helps them increase revenue across their physical locations without increasing spend. Sticky will also use the investment to continue to build its strong partner ecosystem. This has already given the company customers in charity, fitness, access to work and live events.

Sticky customers use creative branded stickers – ‘stickies’ – which house NFC based technology. The stickies can be placed anywhere within customer sites, stores, the home and other physical spaces. This increases efficiency and lets customers get things done quickly. The company’s operating system lets their customers create “flows”, including taking a payment with one tap of a phone. Every flow takes a consumer 10 seconds or less.

UK: over 150 million square feet of unused retail space

The fintech says that the UK has over 150 million square feet of unused retail space as a result of the pandemic.

Sticky’s solution aims to bridge the current online-offline divide and makes physical spaces engaging and profitable.

Sticky co-founder Priscilla Israel said: “Sticky offers a no-code low-code solution that helps businesses innovate at speed. We help our customers see their physical space as an asset and as a way to make more money. The future of physical spaces is well debated. At Sticky there is no debate about their future or value – they are where we all live and work.”

David Foreman, managing partner at Praetura Ventures added: “Sticky has taken a visionary approach to the problem of unused retail space and online engagement in offline environments. That is what attracted us to invest in the business.