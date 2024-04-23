Banking software solution provider, Sopra Banking Software (SBS) and global issuer processor, Paymentology, have teamed up to deliver comprehensive card issuing services within SBS’s next-generation SBP Digital Core platform.
Effective from the beginning of 2024, the strategic collaboration brings together the strengths of both organisations. The aim is to provide high-performance card issuing and transaction processing services within SBP Digital Core, SBS’s next-generation Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) core banking platform.
According to SBS, SBP Digital Core is meticulously designed to support a wide array of banking services. These include deposits, payments, lending, compliance, and regulatory reporting. Through this partnership, SBS can now offer a seamless end-to-end card-issuing and processing service. The overall aim is to accelerate the time-to-market for customers. The integration process is streamlined and accelerated with the development of a dedicated connector by SBS.
Paymentology operates on shared and private cloud instances. Leveraging secure APIs, an ultra-granular enhanced decision engine, and rich real-time data, Paymentology delivers next-generation services. It is authorised by specific card schemes to function as an issuer processor.
Richard Broadbent, General Manager Digital Core, at Sopra Banking Software, said: “This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for SBS as we venture into issuer processing for the first time. It enables us to expand our offerings within SBP Digital Core. And it provides our customers with enhanced card issuing and processing capabilities.”
Martin Heraghty, Regional Director Europe, Paymentology, added: “For Paymentology, this partnership represents a remarkable opportunity to broaden our customer base and strengthen our presence in regions serviced by Sopra Banking Software. We are very excited about the mutual benefits and new opportunities for growth and expansion that this partnership brings.”
