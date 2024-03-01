Philippines-based fintech, Skyro, reports significant milestones and business performance in 2023. Specifically, it records growth in both applications and usage as it gains traction among new markets and diverse user groups. In 2023, Skyro achieved an average compound monthly growth rate of 50%. Skyro’s mobile app increases in its number of new and active users by 82.5%. The brand has grown its network with over 500 partner merchants and is now present in over 2,500 stores. It has also expanded its workforce from less than a hundred to more than a thousand employees. In addition, Skyro reports a strong increase in loans sales and a significant increase in cross-sell metrics.
It now aims triple its growth in 2024 and onboard half a million customers by the year’s end.
“At Skyro, our mission is to bring joy into every interaction our customers have with our financial products,” said Skyro co-CEO, Nasim Aliev. “We prioritise accessibility, simplicity, and flexibility, supported by an exceptional customer experience. By leveraging a compelling model, we’ve managed to reduce risk two-fold while achieving profitability. This showcases our strategic foresight and commitment to sustainable growth. We want to create a future where Filipinos have access to the right financial tools and knowledge for achieving success.”
Co-CEO Arsen Liametov, added: “Our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction remains unwavering. With a focus on continuous improvement and expansion, we’re poised to reach new heights in 2024 and beyond. Skyro is committed to empowering individuals with the financial solutions that would cater to their ever-evolving needs and lifestyles. As we anticipate the year ahead, we’re filled with optimism, expecting even greater growth and impact for Skyro.”
