Single.id addresses ‘rewards payment’ challenges for retailers image credit: shutterstock

Single.id aims to resolve the issue of wasted reward budgets for retailers. Single.id, operated by Enigmatic Smile, offers what it describes as the world’s first cross-reward-programme-identifier. Its service innovation tracks and attributes, every payment linked offer, claimed by every connected consumer, across all connected rewards programmes.

The service has partnered with 30 of India’s biggest brands including McDonald’s and Shoppers Stop. The aim is to provide a holistic view of all consumer payment linked reward redemptions. NDTV Big Bonus has already onboarded 250,000 consumers.

Sarvatra Technologies aims to onboard 20 million users

Now, Sarvatra Technologies, representing over 600 banks in the country, aims to onboard the next 20 million end users. When retailers are able to correctly attribute payments-linked rewards transactions, they can utilise the channel to reward their current customers. And reach out to millions more.

With Single.id, payment linked offers become seamless. They connect shoppers existing credit cards and debit cards to rewards. With Sarvatra now introducing offers on UPI payments, Single.id says it will provide a holistic market penetration of unmatched scale.

Moreover, the innovation makes rewarding customers risk free for retailers. It does this by functioning as a universal identifier across various reward programmes for individuals and their payment cards.

A comprehensive, collaborative, end-user identity

“Attributing the source of an offer claimant is very hard in the payment linked rewards space. One payment generates only one transaction so it should only generate one reward. But this isn’t always the case. A lack of clear attribution for payment-linked rewards results in retailers paying out multiple times on each transaction. This depletes their ROI and creating a strong resistance to participating in multiple reward programmes. Enigmatic Smile solves this very real concern for retailers with the Single.id service. It provides a comprehensive, collaborative, end user identity. That is something no other competing reward system has achieved,” said Bish Smeir, CEO, Enigmatic Smile.

Single.id’s consolidated End User identity, drawn from multiple sources. It offers immense long-term value to reward programmes, retailers and consumers alike. Any reward programme can “plug in” instantly and access offers from all connected brands.

“We are delighted to collaborate with our new partner Sarvatra Technologies. Through this collaboration, we aim to enhance and simplify the loyalty experience for retailers. It enables them to participate in multiple reward programmes by eliminating double dipping risk,” added Chandra Bhushan, Country Head, Enigmatic Smile.

Single.id consolidates reward balances across multiple reward programmes with a single sign-in. Single.id links all participating reward programmes and consolidates a customer’s identity, permissions, consents and balances.

Sarvatra aims to extend the benefits of payment services to the underbanked semi-urban and rural population of India. Its client banks operate in semi-urban and rural India across 27 States and 3 Union Territories.

Client banks to benefit from enhancing customer satisfaction

Mandar Agashe, founder and MD, Sarvatra Technologies said: “Our client banks using our UPI switch and Rupay Debit Cards platform benefit by enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty via Sarvatra Rewards. And, in turn, the bank customers stand to double their benefits. They will earn rewards from not just their UPI PSP app. But from their banks as well every time they use their UPI or RuPay Debit Card to shop. It is a win-win for all the participants in the Sarvatra Rewards programme. It marks a step forward in India’s digital growth journey.”

The launch is being promoted by Sarvatra Technologies brand ambassador, MS Dhoni, the former Indian cricket captain.