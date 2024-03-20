Atlante has ‘tapped’ Shift4 to enable frictionless payments for EV charging stations across Southern Europe. It says it’s tackling a key barrier to wider EV adoption and making the transition to green mobility more accessible.
The collaboration aims to make green mobility and zero-emission driving more accessible, convenient, and user-friendly for consumers.
EV adoption across Europe has risen significantly, with approximately 7.8 million EVs on European roads in 2022. However, EV infrastructure in Europe is lagging. Complex and inconvenient payment experiences persist at existing public charging stations. This can spark frustration for consumers.
“Innovation within emerging verticals is in our DNA. Working with a company like Atlante to transform the electric vehicle charging ecosystem aligns perfectly with our future-forward approach,” said Sveta Bulshtein, Vice President of Business Development at Shift4.
“Atlante represents the epitome of cutting-edge sustainable green technology. Together, we’re poised to revolutionise the way people interact with and pay for EV charging across Southern Europe. It is ushering in a more sustainable and technologically advanced future.”
Users can use their preferred payment cards
Through this strategic alliance, Atlante customers benefit from a streamlined payment process powered by Shift4’s card-present acquiring services. Consumers will be able to pay for their EV charging conveniently by using their preferred payment cards. In other words, no company-specific apps or cards are needed. By giving the possibility of removing third-party fees associated with existing EV charging payment methods, Atlante and Shift4 will provide consumers with price transparency and facilitate electric mobility adoption for a greener future.
“Partnering with a global player as Shift4 was a strategic decision. It aligns with Atlante’s vision to revolutionise the EV charging payment process into a seamless and efficient experience,” said Francesco Lamberti, CTO of Atlante.
Atlante: aiming to offer the largest fast and ultra-fast EV charging network in Southern Europe
“Shift4’s expertise and cutting-edge technology in the payment ecosystem will enable our customers to charge with a frictionless and simplified transaction process. It reinforces our mission to empower sustainable mobility and drive towards a cleaner future.”
Atlante and Shift4’s card-present payments solution for EV charging is already live in Italy and France. It is expected to extend to Spain and Portugal by early 2024. This important partnership represents a key role in Atlante’s expansion roadmap. The company aims to establish the largest fast and ultra-fast EV charging network across Southern Europe.