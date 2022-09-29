Italy’s Satispay attains unicorn status after €320m Series D funding round

Satispay has raised more than €450m since its inception. Credit: Martaposmuckel from Pixabay.

Italian payments startup Satispay has joined the unicorn club after raising €320m in a Series D funding round.

US-based investment firm Addition led the round, which was joined by Greyhound Capital, Lightrock, Block, Coatue Management, Gestione Fondi, and Tencent.

Satispay said the investment will allow it to accelerate its mission of becoming the “European digital payments super network” to simplify the way people pay and support merchants with ‘convenient’ and card-independent payment solutions.

The firm has now raised more than €450m since its inception in 2013.

Commenting on the fundraising, in a LinkedIn post, Satispay CEO and Co-founder Alberto Dalmasso said: This is an incredibly rewarding result for everyone who has believed in Satispay from 2013 to the present. The road has been challenging, but we are as motivated as ever. This is just the beginning and we will continue to invest and grow, becoming more and more Europe’s super network.”

Launched in 2015, the Italian startup provides an app to allow customers to pay for purchases and exchange money among others.

It claims to cater to three million customers and 200,000 merchants including small and medium retailers as well as international brands across Italy, Germany, Luxembourg, and France.

In November 2020, the firm raised €93m as part of its Series C funding round, which gave it a pre-money valuation of €180m. The closing of Satispay’s Series D round is subject to regulatory approval.