PayPal is to bring SAP’s Business Technology Platform into its digital payments processing solution. As a result, PayPal can now offer a plug-in for SAP customers to manage payments easily online.
SAP BTP brings together data and analytics, artificial intelligence, application development, automation and integration into one unified environment.
Many companies have seen an increase in business and compliance requirements for sending and receiving payments across organisations. This means that digital wallets, automated clearing houses (ACH) and credit cards are being used for corporate transactions. With the PayPal Braintree Digital Payments connector, SAP customers can use these funding sources to reduce costs and complexity.
Market first for PayPal platform
The PayPal Braintree platform provides SAP customers with more payment choices. PayPal says it is the only payment platform that supports PayPal, Venmo, credit and debit cards and popular digital wallets in a single integration. SAP customers who purchased the SAP digital payments add-on can easily connect to PayPal with the plug-in. This is now available from the SAP Help Portal site. Customers will benefit from increased efficiency, cost savings, security and transparency. The plug-in’s integration with SAP software is certified through the SAP Integration and Certification Center.
“The payments space has undergone unprecedented disruption over the past couple years. This is driving companies to embrace more customer-centric, agile payments environments,” said David Bruce, VP, Channel Partnerships, PayPal. “That’s why PayPal teamed up with SAP to develop the PayPal Braintree digital payments app. This provides consistent, standard access for SAP customers to connect with PayPal’s payment processing solutions. We hope this is the first of many adaptors built on SAP BTP.”
Shane Gorman, Chief Operation Officer, Business Technology Platform, SAP, added: “It’s great to see technology companies like PayPal use SAP BTP to develop standard adaptors that our customers and partners can use during an implementation for a consistent customer experience and reduced complexity.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData