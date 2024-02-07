Sabre and Revolut partner to benefit travel agencies through virtual payments

Sabre, a software and technology provider serving the global travel industry, and fintech challenger bank, Revolut, have highlighted the successful results of their partnership. The two firms are collaborating to optimise the B2B payments process for travel agencies.

The two tech companies have onboarded over 40 customers in less than a year. They say that their partnership is changing the financial landscape for travel agencies. Revolut’s virtual cards are now generated within the Sabre Virtual Payments platform. This allows customers to easily pay airlines, hotels and other travel suppliers with enhanced flexibility and security. In turn, travel agencies using Sabre Virtual Payments enjoy more streamlined and agile practices, personalisation and speed to market.

“Bringing the virtual payments solutions that our travel agencies value and need is a strategic focus area. It is always a top priority for us, and we are thrilled that this partnership is doing exactly that. I’m very proud of the great collaboration between our Sabre Virtual Payments team and Revolut. Especially when it comes to implementation times, addressing operational efficiency and cross-border B2B payments needs for our customers,” said Celia Pereiro, Managing Director of Payments at Sabre.

Revolut, Sabre partnership addresses pain points for travel agencies

Rapid onboarding process has been reduced from months to just days. This allows customers to start transacting and paying suppliers swiftly and efficiently.

The collaboration enables seamless integration of a flexible and secure virtual card technology into their existing workflows.

Moreover, it gives access to a comprehensive suite of commercial card products that improve payment acceptance rates. It also offers preferential rates in the conversion of one country’s currency into another. Real-time insights through a streamlined Foreign Exchange management provides unparalleled transparency and visibility across international payments while facilitating informed decision-making.

And it allows the agencies to provide a better experience for travel suppliers. They can now get paid on time in their preferred currency, using negotiated payment acceptance rates.

“Revolut is excited to drive digitalisation in the travel sector alongside our partners at Sabre. Together, we are streamlining transactions through our suite of virtual cards, real-time foreign exchange and API-based payment products. We brought our joint offering to dozens of businesses this year. We look forward to delivering even more value to customers,” added Will Hannan, Global Head of Embedded Finance Sales, Revolut.

