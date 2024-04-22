Ryft teams up with Clearhaus image credit: shutterstock

Clearhaus is partnering with Ryft to gain a new way to serve the rapidly growing European digital business community. This comprises over 23,000 underserved digital platforms and 3,000 marketplaces across Europe looking for a compliant way to monetise transactions without the current barriers to entry. Traditionally, building technology to facilitate this monetisation for merchants requires high overheads, expert teams, and complex licensing. Through this alliance with Ryft, these businesses will be able to process PSD2 compliant transactions. At the same time, they can capitalise on the transactions moving through their platforms and develop new revenue streams.

Clearhaus to scale into the UK market

As part of the deal, Ryft will leverage its FCA licence to allow Clearhaus to scale into the UK market. Specifically, it avoids the need to obtain its own licence following the post-Brexit restrictions. Ryft says it has built an optimal solution for UK businesses, from which Clearhaus can benefit. As a technology-forward bank, Clearhaus opted to work with Ryft due to its customer-centric proposition and the synergistic nature of the partnership.

Sadra Hosseini, CEO and co-founder at Ryft, said: “We’ve been working closely with the Clearhaus team over the last year to bring an exciting payments proposition to the market together, which we’re delighted to have finally launched. The Clearhaus vision aligns closely with the Ryft ethos. That is, moving fast, building for customer needs, and focusing on providing the best technology in the market. We are excited for this partnership to grow and for Ryft to scale across Europe with the help of Clearhaus”.

Collaboration enables Ryft to take the fight to major players like Adyen and Stripe

For Ryft, the partnership with Clearhaus is a significant move in its European scaling plans. It aids its ability to compete with other alternative payment solutions Adyen and Stripe Connect. By creating a technical layer for banking partners to leverage, Ryft also enables banks to contribute to merchant growth in a quickly evolving market. As the first banking partner to collaborate with Ryft, Clearhaus is setting the standard for banks to show the importance of serving the digital business community.

Djoek Derksen, Senior International Partner Manager at Clearhaus added: “We’re thrilled about the expansion of our partner portfolio through the new collaboration with Ryft, a specialist in platform payments. This partnership is set to improve our offerings. It brings forth a modern, competitive platform payment solution. Combined with our extensive currency support this solution is well tailored for merchants across Europe. Together with Ryft, we aim to bring our rapid onboarding times to provide a seamless payment experience.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.