Clearhaus is partnering with Ryft to gain a new way to serve the rapidly growing European digital business community. This comprises over 23,000 underserved digital platforms and 3,000 marketplaces across Europe looking for a compliant way to monetise transactions without the current barriers to entry. Traditionally, building technology to facilitate this monetisation for merchants requires high overheads, expert teams, and complex licensing. Through this alliance with Ryft, these businesses will be able to process PSD2 compliant transactions. At the same time, they can capitalise on the transactions moving through their platforms and develop new revenue streams.
Clearhaus to scale into the UK market
As part of the deal, Ryft will leverage its FCA licence to allow Clearhaus to scale into the UK market. Specifically, it avoids the need to obtain its own licence following the post-Brexit restrictions. Ryft says it has built an optimal solution for UK businesses, from which Clearhaus can benefit. As a technology-forward bank, Clearhaus opted to work with Ryft due to its customer-centric proposition and the synergistic nature of the partnership.
Sadra Hosseini, CEO and co-founder at Ryft, said: “We’ve been working closely with the Clearhaus team over the last year to bring an exciting payments proposition to the market together, which we’re delighted to have finally launched. The Clearhaus vision aligns closely with the Ryft ethos. That is, moving fast, building for customer needs, and focusing on providing the best technology in the market. We are excited for this partnership to grow and for Ryft to scale across Europe with the help of Clearhaus”.
Collaboration enables Ryft to take the fight to major players like Adyen and Stripe
For Ryft, the partnership with Clearhaus is a significant move in its European scaling plans. It aids its ability to compete with other alternative payment solutions Adyen and Stripe Connect. By creating a technical layer for banking partners to leverage, Ryft also enables banks to contribute to merchant growth in a quickly evolving market. As the first banking partner to collaborate with Ryft, Clearhaus is setting the standard for banks to show the importance of serving the digital business community.
Djoek Derksen, Senior International Partner Manager at Clearhaus added: “We’re thrilled about the expansion of our partner portfolio through the new collaboration with Ryft, a specialist in platform payments. This partnership is set to improve our offerings. It brings forth a modern, competitive platform payment solution. Combined with our extensive currency support this solution is well tailored for merchants across Europe. Together with Ryft, we aim to bring our rapid onboarding times to provide a seamless payment experience.”
