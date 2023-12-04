Global digital loyalty provider, Runa’s collaboration with Marks and Spencer has brought a 245% y-o-y increase in gift card revenue for the retailer.
M&S operates more than 950 stores across the UK and hundreds more in 29 additional countries. M&S sought to grow gift card sales and increase share of wallet by distributing gift cards across Runa’s customer base. By utilising Runa’s infrastructure, M&S bolsters its ability to tap into the global gift cards market. This is forecast to become a multi-trillion-dollar volume industry within the next decade.
M&S previously lacked a technology platform to conduct B2B sales at scale. As a result, it faced challenges in selling and delivering digital gift cards to business buyers. According to Ruba, integrating its platform within M&S systems streamlined the ordering process and transformed it into a smooth and instantaneous experience for businesses. This transformation allowed M&S to unlock B2B sales and gain access to a fresh customer base rather than relying solely on their existing sales channels.
Empowering businesses, consumers to unlock digital value
“Since signing up with Runa, we have seen continued growth and really impressive results for our gift card sales,” said William Wilford, B2B Customer Success Manager at Marks & Spencer. “We’ve been able to reach new customers and make it easier than ever for them to order from us.”
Aron Alexander, CEO and founder, Runa, added: “Runa empowers businesses and consumers to unlock digital value, and the increasing demand for instant gift card transactions underscores the crucial need for speedy and accessible solutions. Our partnership with Marks & Spencer brought a 245% year-on-year increase in gift card revenue. It is a prime example of how innovative technology can enhance the customer experience and ultimately drive sales. Businesses worldwide can follow Marks & Spencer’s example and leverage technology platforms as a way to reach new customers and revenue, without increasing work for their teams. The upcoming holiday season, when gift card sales reach their peak, provides an ideal opportunity for merchants to rethink their gift card strategy.”
Runa’s network reaches over 2 billion consumers globally across 40 countries and 25 currencies.
