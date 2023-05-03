The Royal Marines Charity (RMA) is rolling out a debit card in partnership with Currensea. Card holders will be able to make a donation to RMA each time they spend at home or abroad.

The RMA is the membership body supporting serving and veteran Royal Marines and their families.

This is the latest partner – and first military charity – to offer branded cards through Currensea’s ‘powered by’ programme. This allows charities to increase supporter engagement and boost donations.

The new Royal Marines Charity by Currensea card links to supporters’ existing bank accounts. It will be available to both members and supporters wishing to donate. Donations can be made by rounding up spending to the nearest 50p or £1 in the UK, and also when spending abroad.

The Currensea card also allows users to save money when using the card abroad. Specifically, it can save users at least 85% – and up to 100% – on every transaction abroad by removing the normal fees leveraged by banks and other card providers. Supporters of the charity are able to donate some or all of these savings on top of the donations on UK spending.

All of the donations made using the new RMA card will help the charity provide vital support for serving and veteran Royal Marines and their families. The charity offers its members a range of services including financial support such as grants for medical treatment, mental health support and programmes providing assistance for education and employment needs.

Royal Marines Charity: distributed £23m in grants since 2008

In the past year, the charity has supported 22,000 individuals, 2,700 of whom were in acute need.

Jonathan Ball, Chief Executive, RMA, said: “At RMA, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to drive donations for our lifelong programmes for serving and former serving Royal Marines and their families. Our partnership with Currensea and the launch of our branded debit card will not only enable our supporters to donate easily and conveniently. It also provides them with a way to save money when spending abroad. We are also grateful to have this opportunity to attract new donors through Currensea’s ‘powered by’ programme.”

James Lynn, co-founder of Currensea, added: “Last year alone, 22,000 veterans and serving Marines contacted RMA in need of support. This partnership will be vital in driving funding to support the fantastic work the charity performs in providing a wealth of support to those who have served our country. The new card also acts as a useful benefit for supporters during the cost-of-living crisis. This ensures they can both save money and continue donating to a cause close to their hearts.”