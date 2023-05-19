The move will enable REPAY to offer its payment acceptance capabilities, including card and ACH solutions, to financial institutions using Q2’s Digital Banking Platform.

In addition, it will help REPAY expand its reach in the personal loan and credit union industries.

The Q2 Partner Accelerator is a program developed by the Q2 Innovation Studio. It allows FIs that leverage the Q2 software development kit to pre-integrate their technology into the Q2 Digital Banking Platform.

Jake Moore, executive vice president of Consumer Payments at REPAY, said: “Q2 has a strong reputation as a company that works to provide the best services possible in the financial and banking industries.

“We are committed to expanding our offerings in the personal loan and credit union verticals and look forward to delivering our robust payment technology to clients using Q2’s Digital Banking Platform”, Moore added.

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals with specific transaction processing needs. In March, it teamed up with MiCamp Solutions, giving MiCamp access to REPAY’s full-service, end-to-end processing capabilities.

Johnny Ola, managing director of the Q2 Innovation Studio, welcomed the collaboration with the provider of vertical payments.

“We are pleased to welcome REPAY to the Q2 Partner Accelerator program”, Ola said. “Financial Institutions now have the capability to offer REPAY’s payment solution through Q2’s Digital Banking Platform.”