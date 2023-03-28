The partnership will give MiCamp access to REPAY’s full-service, end-to-end processing capabilities, as well as its next-day funding, reporting of daily risk and settlement statements and chargeback management services.

MiCamp selected REPAY as its clearing and settlement processor following REPAY’s relationships with multiple sponsor banks and ability to service ISOs.

“MiCamp is going through an important time in the trajectory of their company, and we’re thrilled to work with the team and their sponsor bank as they move from a retail ISO to a full liability portfolio”, said Shaler Alias, president of REPAY.

“Our clearing settlement platform is equipped to be flexible and provide the specific solutions that make the most sense for MiCamp and its merchants”, Alias continued.

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals with specific transaction processing needs.

Company history

In January 2022, the company acquired US-based payment tech platform Payix following a cash-free, debt-free deal valued at $115m.

The purchase was meant to further boost REPAY’s position in the automotive vertical and further its expansion into the buy now pay later (BNPL) sector.

“REPAY understands exactly what it takes to enhance the merchant experience through full-scale payment processing,” said Micah Kinsler, President, MiCamp Solutions.

“As we look at our ISV business as an overall growth driver for our company, REPAY is a true partner every step of the way, helping us navigate the difficult decisions typically associated with becoming a full-service provider.”