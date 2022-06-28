RedAbierta joins forces with Inetco Systems to combat payment fraud

Fintech company RedAbierta has teamed up with real-time payment monitoring and fraud prevention firm Inetco Systems to secure its payment channels.

RedAbierta is an integrator of technological solutions that links banking agents, merchants and banking hosts through its payment solutions and POS and ATM channels.

As part of the tie-up, Inetco will provide its INETCO BullzAI platform to ensure the integrity of RedAbierta’s payment channels.

The platform will predict, identify and block fraudulent payments, suspicious fraudulent transaction activities, and advanced persistent threats in real-time throughout the RedAbierta system.

It is also designed to identify and prevent suspicious activity in line with anti-money laundering efforts.

RedAbierta Central America CEO Julio Arévalo said: “We are excited about the possibilities of INETCO BullzAI.

“In the last 2 years, RedAbierta has implemented more than 3,000 banking agents with several banking institutions in Central America, developing payment method applications and loyalty systems in the region. We have become a strategic ally for our clients.”

“Being able to see what’s happening on our network in real-time while also blocking fraud and suspicious activity will help ensure our customers consistently experience excellent service.”

Inetco CEO Bijan Sanii commented: “We have a proven track record of increasing the security and stability of payment transactions and are excited about the opportunity to drive financial inclusion and the adoption of secure payments in Honduras.”