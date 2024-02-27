Innoviti and RBL Bank partner image credit: shutterstock

Indian private sector bank, RBL Bank, and payments-based SaaS vendor, Innoviti, have set up a state-of-the-art omnichannel payments platform, called Omnium, for progressive merchants. The platform aims to unlock value lying hidden in a retailer’s data and business processes. The result is to enable retailers grow faster and with lesser efforts than possible otherwise. Innoviti has used a modern domain-driven design methodology to build Omnium. This integrates with RBL Bank’s modern banking and payment Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), enabling a fast, seamless, and secure payment integration.

Omnium incorporates a modern payment gateway and payment terminal

Omnium enables the retailer to integrate their business processes across HR, ERP and marketing platforms with payment events to enable a precise measurement of their impact. They can also benchmark their process performance with peers, enabling a better target setting.

It incorporates the features of a modern payment gateway and payment terminal. This enables consumer journeys that cut across online and offline consumer touchpoints. A customer buying a garment online, can walk over to the nearest store of the merchant and get it refunded or exchanged, paying for the difference through an in-store terminal, and with the promotions across the garments being applied seamlessly.

Pushpendra Sharma, Head of Digital Banking, RBL Bank, said: “At RBL Bank our partnerships with fintech companies focus on the fundamentals of enhancing the way we serve customers. This partnership with Innoviti will provide settlement services using modern API technology. This enables both the bank and the fintech partner to leverage their core strength. The collaboration with Innoviti will be a great enhancement for the merchants at large and we are happy to support them in this initiative.”

Amrita Malik, Co-founder and President, Innoviti, added: “There is no easy way for retailers to combine a consumer’s purchase and payment worlds to drive new and unique experiences for the consumer, especially those that cut across online and offline consumer touch-points. This kind of design is hard and requires exceptional technological development. We are very proud to have partnered with RBL Bank in this. We look forward to deepening our relationship with RBL Bank in the coming future.”

