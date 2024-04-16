RBC Capital Markets has launched RBC Clear, an innovative Cash Management solution. The aim is to deliver a seamless cash management experience for Fortune 1000 corporations in the US.
The platform allows corporate treasurers to gain traceability and transparency of transaction lifecycles in near real time.
RBC Clear unique features
- Seamless onboarding: Simplifies a traditionally tedious process through the use of existing client information and an onboarding tracker.
- Enhanced transparency in payments: Offers near real-time status on payments.
- Proactive and customisable self-service: Provides optionality on how clients want to be updated on transactions through a digital-first solution.
- Enriched insights: Compiles and centralizes actionable insights of data to ease day-to-day management, reporting, etc.
“When we decided to explore building out a US Cash Management business, we knew the client perspective was key in developing a solution that addressed existing pain points in the market,” said Derek Neldner, CEO and group head, RBC Capital Markets.
“Our client-first culture was a significant tool in building RBC Clear. Through more than 150 conversations, we’ve developed a first-of-its-kind Cash Management experience.”
“RBC Clear is the next generation of Cash Management platforms. It puts clients in control of their working capital and leverages today’s technology to create a frictionless and unprecedented experience,” added Kartik Kaushik, head of RBC Clear.
“Our team has worked diligently to reimagine existing Cash Management experiences, removing limitations like manual processes, physical paper documents, and numerous handoffs. Through client collaboration and innovative technology, we have created what we believe will be the future of Cash Management.”
“We leveraged our substantial multi-year investment in next-generation delivery platforms to build this business,” said Bruce Ross, group head, Technology & Operations, RBC.
“With that foundation, we created a cloud-native platform that combines the technological innovations of a start-up with the safety and security of a trusted financial institution.”