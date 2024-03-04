QNB, Visa and Qatar Airways partner to launch new co-branded credit card image credit: shutterstock

QNB Group has launched a new QNB Qatar Airways co-branded Visa credit card turning everyday purchases into more rewarding experiences.

The QNB Qatar Airways co-branded Visa credit card is targeted to customers wanting to earn accelerated Avios with Privilege Club, Qatar Airways’ Loyalty Program.

Cardholders will be awarded with Avios for all purchase transactions, including local and international online transactions. Members can also earn Avios on their daily transactions through Qatar Duty Free, Qatar Airways Holidays and the unique Qatar Airways’ card-linked-offers programme when making spends in Doha.

Avios: reward flights with Qatar Airways and partner airlines

Customers will be able to use their Avios for booking award flights with Qatar Airways and its partner airlines. It is also usable for upgrades, extra baggage, access to airport lounges and concierge services.

Adel Ali Al-Malki, Senior Executive Vice President of QNB Retail Bank Group, said: “We are very proud to launch the QNB Qatar Airways co-branded Visa credit card to our loyal customers. We are certain that they will enjoy the curated benefits and privileges that come with QNB cards. We thank and recognise our long-term strategic partners, Qatar Airways and Visa, for being an integral part in the development of the product.”

Shashank Singh, Visa’s VP and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait, added: “Our latest card is a testament to Visa’s global leadership in travel co-brand payment products. The QNB Qatar Airways co-branded Visa credit card brings cardholders a rewarding, secure payment experience and acceptance at our over 130 million merchant partners worldwide. We are delighted to partner with QNB and Qatar Airways to bring this exciting Visa product for frequent flying customers in Qatar

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “Our vision for Privilege Club is to build a loyalty proposition which offers value and inspires our members’ everyday lives. QNB is one of our strategic banking partners. We are delighted to collaborate with QNB through the payment card partnership serving our Privilege Club members in Qatar for more than a decade.”

