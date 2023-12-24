Qatar National Bank is releasing a virtual credit card option as part of its commitment to limit the use of plastic cards. It says that promoting digital products offers a safer and innovative experience as well as being environmentally-cautious.
QNB credit cardholders can obtain their virtual credit card using QNB Internet and Mobile Banking services. The virtual credit card will be generated dynamically. It offers additional layers of security and is instantly activated. The virtual card is enabled for use in customers’ smartphones and digital wallet. Specifically, it gives users a secure and seamless payment experience without the need to manufacture and deliver a physical card.
Adel Ali Al-Malki, Senior Executive Vice President of QNB Retail Banking Group said: ‘In an era of consistent increasing demand for digital banking products, we are pleased to introduce the most technologically advanced payment products for our customers. We will continue to deliver best in-class products and services, providing customers with the highest levels of safety and security.
“The introduction of this product is also in-line with QNB’s ESG commitments making it an ideal payment option. We are confident that customers will continue moving from traditional payment methods to electronic ones as part of our sustainability framework and strategy.”
QNB has fully integrated ESG into the bank’s group-wide strategy. ESG is one of three core pillars of QNB strategy with sustainability embedded into the overall business and operating model. QNB was prominent at COP28 in the UAE, delivering a presentation highlighting its approach to green and climate finance.
