Austria’s Qenta teams up with Netcetera on cashless payments

Austrian payments services provider Qenta Payment has partnered with Swiss payment firm Netcetera to boost cashless payments in the central and eastern European region.

Qenta provides an interface for e-commerce payment systems for customers that can be embedded into merchants’ payments process chain.

As part of the tie-up, the firm will tap Netcetera’s 3DS software as a service (SaaS) offering to provide its customers with enhanced conversions and smooth checkout processes, minimised fraud.

This solution is also said to offer customers protection from fraudulent chargeback liability.

Qenta Payment Products vice-president Wolfgang Harder-Pachernegg said: “This partnership provides us with access to the latest payments industry innovations and information, as well as reliable, 24/7 support.

“For us, the decisive factor to work so closely with Netcetera was their deep industry knowledge and the consistency that Netcetera provides to its customers. Their 3DS SaaS product has allowed us to continue our successful legacy of cashless payment protection in the CEE region. We are pleased to continue developing this partnership both today and in the future.”

Netcetera’s acquiring products are developed to help users to process transactions with 3-D Secure protocols and PSD2 SCA exemptions. They are said to be certified with leading card networks and are fully compliant with the standards in the payment industry including PCI – DSS and PCI-3DS.

The firm offers continuous upgrades and updates in line with new trends and client requirements in the payment space.

It also provides consultancy services to help customers overcome challenges, improve their conversion rates and secure their overall fintech business.

Commenting on the partnership, Netcetera senior sales executive digital finance Petra Paul said: “We are happy to work with Qenta and to jointly push towards progress in our dynamic industry.

“Our goal is to guarantee secure online payments for the Qenta customers spread around the whole CEE region. Our 3DS server means excellent service availability and supporting the needs of the provider 24/7.”

Last year, Entrust turned to Netcetera to help financial institutions fight fraud associated with card-not-present transactions through a combined solution.