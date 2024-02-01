PXP Financial becomes GooglePay payment service provider

Payments, acquiring, fraud and data analysis services provider, PXP Financial has become a GooglePay Payment Service Provider (PSP).
The move means PXP Financial can manage a GooglePay integration, in both web and native applications. In addition, it can securely process transactions by decrypting the payment data and authorising with acquirer directly.
GooglePay is a fast, simple way to pay on sites, in apps, and in stores using cards saved to users’ Google account. It boasts more than 150 million users worldwide and allows people to perform transactions without cash, making spending easy.
Around 20% of all mobile purchases utilise Google Pay
Globally, around 800,000 websites use it as their secure payment gateway. In addition, about 20% of all mobile purchases are made with Google Pay.
Kamran Hedjri, Group CEO, PXP Financial, said: “Consumers expect to buy what they want, when they want, how they want. PXP helps its customers keep up with the ever-evolving changes and trends in the market, and demand from end-users. We are delighted to be able to add GooglePay to the range of online and in-store payment solutions we can support to help merchants increase sales, reduce friction, and grow customer loyalty by aligning with how people want to buy.”
PXP Financial provides a single unified payments platform to accept payments online, on mobile and at the point of sale. Powered by inhouse global acquiring, 120+ alternative payment methods & financial services, PXP processes over €22.7bn annually through its unified gateway, supporting business growth for its clients.
