Global acquiring and payment services provider, PXP Financial, has agreed a new partnership agreement with Foregenix. Cyber security, digital forensics and PCI compliance provider, Foregenix, has acted as PXP Financial’s PCI auditor for almost 15 years. Through this expanded partnership, Foregenix will now provide PXP Financial’s e-commerce clients with best-in-class e-commerce cyber security monitoring and protection. The partnership agreement will see PXP help their eCommerce clients – across all sectors – by giving them the ability to get proactive with their eCommerce cyber security using Foregenix’s technology.
PXP an early adopter of the Foregenix Serengeti security monitoring service
Dwaine Thomas, Deputy Chief Operating Officer at PXP Financial, said: “We have long recognised Foregenix as an industry leader with an impressive breadth of expertise, in fact, PXP was an early adopter of the Foregenix Serengeti security monitoring service which offers endpoint monitoring and SOC service.
“When it comes to enabling eCommerce, taking a bespoke approach and becoming an extended member of the customer’s team is essential to building effective technology solutions. Like us, Foregenix is known for attention to detail and speed, and our teams are already working seamlessly together to bring this comprehensive offering to the market.
“This is an exciting next step in a very successful collaboration, which comes at a time when the threat landscape is evolving exponentially, and cyber-attacks are becoming ever more sophisticated. I look forward to strengthening our relationship with Foregenix and giving our customers even greater peace of mind with an enhanced risk management service.”
Benjamin Hosack, Co-Founder & Director at Foregenix, added: “This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to making cyber space safe for us all. As the eCommerce ThreatScape evolves and changes, we see an increasing need for specialist cyber security solutions to keep eCommerce businesses secure and trading safely. We look forward to leveraging our many years of front-line digital forensics experience and our technology to support PXP Financial and their customers today and tomorrow.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData