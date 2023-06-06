The launch of Edenred Payment Solutions has been unveiled. According to the firm, it supports the next step of its evolution to empower innovation and unleash its customers’ potential.

Edenred Payment Solutions operates in a rapidly growing and constantly changing market expected to reach €1trn by 2025.

Consumers are increasingly expecting digital, personalised and seamless financial experiences. This is an expectation driven by ever-more sophisticated technologies, such as automation, AI and the cloud. Coupled with a complex regulatory landscape, this has created an ideal opportunity for the business to better support the market by aligning its products and services for maximum impact under a new brand.

Specifically, the rebrand collates the Edenred Group’s payments expertise and technology under one roof. Moreover, it gives customers more robust yet simplified solutions that enable them to create unique products and services for end-users.

Edenred says that its embedded finance solutions increase efficiency and digital banking products that enable greater financial inclusivity. Its payment card services aim to facilitate convenience and user engagement.

€35bn of volume processed in 2022

Edenred Payment Solutions is a regulated Electronic Money Institution in the UK and Europe. It provides issuing and processing capabilities as a principal member of Mastercard. The firm processed more than €35bn of volume in 2022 outside of Edenred’s own activity volume.

Current collaborations include brands such as Tide, Sainsbury’s, TUI and Oney.

Edouard Billion, Managing Director of Edenred Payment Solutions, said: “With a clear mission of empowering innovation and unleashing potential, Edenred Payment Solutions strives to create a user journey that’s not just about the mechanics of payments. It is about the whole payment experience.”

Gilles Coccoli, Chief Operating Officer at Edenred, Payment Solutions & New Markets added: “We believe in enriching connections and approaching every solution to our customers’ challenges with passion, innovation and imagination. The Edenred Group and Edenred Payment Solutions are aligned on these values. Today’s launch marks an important step in our growth journey.

“With offices in the UK, France, and Brussels, and the ability to serve the Eurozone as well as the UK, we are ideally placed to support countless businesses. The creation of Edenred Payment Solutions enhances our ability to innovate and harness the talent of our people. And it means the entire Group can access valuable payments expertise.”