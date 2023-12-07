Digital payment platform, PPRO, has integrated Swiss payment method TWINT onto its platform. TWINT processed over 386 million transactions in 2022 alone. It is now used by more than half of the Swiss population and has become an essential choice for online merchants looking to reach Swiss consumers.
According to PPRO research, the Swiss e-commerce market is currently valued at $14bn. It is projected to reach $22bn by 2027. With over 5 million active users, TWINT has gained significant traction in Switzerland. By providing Swiss consumers with their payment method of choice, payment service providers and merchants can ensure a more seamless and efficient checkout experience, which positively impacts conversion rates.
Unlocking the $14bn Swiss e-commerce market
Adrian Burgess, head of payment partnerships, EMEA at PPRO, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to offer TWINT. Payment service providers and merchants globally can now access this essential Swiss payment method in a market where mobile-first ecommerce is seeing impressive growth. Our partnership will unlock the full power of the $14bn Swiss e-commerce market for our customers. And open up the rest of Europe for Swiss consumers.”
Adrian Plattner, Chief Sales Officer, TWINT, added: “TWINT’s goal is to make our users’ lives easier on a daily basis. Our collaboration with PPRO as a connecting platform will enable many international merchants from a diverse range of industries to offer Swiss customers their favourite mobile payment method at checkout. This means that even more consumers and merchants benefit from easy, fast and secure payments via TWINT.”
