Point-of-sale solutions provider, POS USA, has partnered with Gig Worker Solutions to facilitate access to the Self-Employed Tax Credit (SETC) programme for restaurant owners, small businesses, and self-employed individuals. The collaboration aims to bridge the information gap. Specifically, it will help eligible parties claim their share of the $60bn government fund set aside for the SETC. According to POS USA the programme is surprisingly unknown to many.
PIS USA business has been focussed on serving the restaurants sector. It is now extending its commitment to the financial wellbeing of its clients. Gig Worker Solutions aims to be beacon of support for self-employed professionals, offering comprehensive benefits. And now it is highlighting access to the SETC scheme.
“When I first heard about the SETC tax credit programme last month, I couldn’t believe this was available. My CPA never told me about it. So, I went through the process myself and want to share this with others to get the word out,” said Jason Feemster, President of POS USA. His experience underscores the lack of awareness about this resource.
$60bn US government fund supports claimants impacted by Covid
This partnership is particularly timely. Many restaurant owners and self-employed individuals continue to navigate the economic challenges posed by the pandemic. The SETC offers up to $32,220 in tax credits for those who qualify, providing a much-needed financial cushion.
POS USA says that the process is streamlined and risk-free. There is no cost if an applicant doesn’t qualify for the SETC. Any fees for the service are deducted from the tax return, should one be granted. Moreover, qualified applicants can receive their refund in less than three days with advanced funding, ensuring quick financial relief.
POS USA and Gig Worker Solutions are committed to ensuring that eligible restaurant owners and self-employed individuals are not only aware of the SETC. But also have the necessary support to access it.
