Software point-of-sale (SoftPoS) orchestration for businesses solution provider, Phos, has partnered with cloud platform for global card processing, Silverflow. The collaboration aims to help businesses leverage a best-in-class solution for accepting contactless payments directly to mobile devices.
The partnership combines Phos’ innovative SoftPoS technology with Silverflow’s modern payment processing platform. The result is a comprehensive and ready-to-deploy solution for banks, acquirers, payment service providers (PSPs), and independent sales organisations (ISOs).
The integrated solution significantly reduces development and implementation time. This allows clients to launch their SoftPoS offerings rapidly. Silverflow’s advanced processing capabilities seamlessly complement Phos’ front-end components. This includes the payment app, terminal management system, and merchant portal, empowering businesses to offer a robust and user-friendly experience.
By utilising Silverflow’s cloud native architecture, customers will be provided with a data-rich set. This ensures higher approval rates, chargeback data and cardholder information, equipping them for long-term success. This collaboration also expands the reach of the improved payment solutions across Europe. Specifically, it taps into Silverflow’s presence in the ecommerce sector including shopping platforms, large retailers and payment service providers (PSPs). This enables a truly omnichannel proposition alongside Phos.
Brad Hyett, CEO at Phos, said: “Partnering with Silverflow positions us to deliver an exceptional SoftPoS solution to the market. Their cutting-edge technology and commitment perfectly align with our vision. We’re excited to empower businesses with a faster, more seamless way to accept payments.”
Anne Willem de Vries, CEO and Co-founder of Silverflow, added: “This partnership marks a significant step forward for our business. By combining our expertise with Phos, we’re providing a comprehensive and ready-to-deploy solution that streamlines the go-to-market process for our clients. We’re confident that this collaboration will unlock tremendous growth opportunities within the omnichannel payments landscape.”
