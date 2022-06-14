PaySprint launches subscription-based payment offering

Canadian fintech startup PaySprint has launched a subscription-based global money transfer and payments processing service, dubbed PaySprint.

The new offering, which is claimed to help users save on transaction payment fees, is expected to drive the financial inclusion of the underserved in urban and semi-urban centres around the world.

PaySprint claims that its wallet-to-wallet transfer service enables users in both formal and informal economies to send and receive money.

Its merchant account helps small business owners, freelancers, consultants, and other business professionals to accept payments from customers via mobile app or on the merchant’s website.

In addition to helping merchants connect with customers, PaySprint also provides a number of tools and services that support them to grow their businesses.

These include access to eStore, which allows merchants to increase the traffic to either their physical or online business through social media.

In addition, the firm’s merchant customers will be able to access required foreign currencies to meet their financial obligations through PaySprint eFX.

Another service called PaySprint eConnect is designed to enhance the traffic of customers to the merchant’s location by offering information on merchant business and services to customers within the same location.

The firm also provides merchants with additional working capital through its PaySprint eCash service. Funds will be available in the merchant account immediately on approval.

According to the company, PaySprint mobile app is available on both Google Play Store and Apply App Store and offers uses both a free plan and paid plan.

Free plan users can upgrade to paid plan anytime with the option to cancel the subscription when required.