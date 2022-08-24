Paysafe debuts prepaid online payment solution in Argentina

Paysafe has introduced its eCash payment solution in Argentina. Credit: PhotoMIX-Company from Pixabay.

Paysafe has boosted its footprint in the Latin American region by introducing its eCash payment solution paysafecard in Argentina.

The prepaid payment solution is designed to offer a secure means of cash payment for online shopping, especially in the digital entertainment industry.

It allows users to safely purchase goods and services online after buying pre-paid vouchers with a 16-digit code in cash.

The vouchers can be added to the users’ myPaysafe account for making any transactions, stated Paysafe.

Users can also make online payments by providing their account’s username and password.

Paysafe’s foray into Argentina market follows its recent acquisition of Latin American payments firms PagoEfectivo and SafetyPay.

Paysafe Digital Wallets president Chirag Patel said: “We’re excited to be operating again in Argentina, where eCommerce and online financial services are growing rapidly while the population remains underserved in terms of cards.

“We see great potential here to help our international merchant partners provide the right payments options for their customers and make more transactions.”

In 2019, paysafecard made an exit from Argentina over regulations that limited the transfer of money to international merchants.

The country’s new local online regulations have paved way for paysafecard to restart its operation in Argentina.

Last month, Paysafe announced a partnership with Saracen online sports gambling app, BetSaracen to enhance its presence in the Arkansas mobile sports-betting sector.