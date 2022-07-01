Paysafe joins forces with BetSaracen to enter Arkansas iGaming market

Specialised payments platform Paysafe has teamed up with Saracen online sports gambling app, BetSaracen to expand its reach into the Arkansas mobile sports-betting market.

The first phase of the tie-up will see BetSaracen integrate Paysafe’s Skrill USA digital wallet to enable frictionless deposits and payouts for players.

The integration will allow sports betters in Arkansas to use Skrill USA to instantly fund a wager with BetSaracen’s iOS and Android apps.

Saracen Casino Resort and BetSaracen CMO Carlton Saffa said: “When partnering with Paysafe, we were impressed by the ease of use of the company’s payment solutions and Skrill USA in particular. With Skrill USA, we know we’re offering Arkansans a best-in-class digital wallet that facilitates and enhances the wagering experience with the BetSaracen mobile sportsbook app.”

Players will be able to link their bank accounts with the digital wallet through a registration process with Skrill USA. This allows them to instantly make a deposit into their BetSaracen account via instant online bank transfer and start wagering on North American sports-league games and international sports.

Alternatively, BetSaracen customers can fund their Skrill USA accounts using their debit or credit card info, or by using Paysafe’s Paysafecash online cash solution.

Players will be also able to transfer winnings from their digital wallet account after linking their bank accounts to Skrill USA.

Additionally, BetSaracen’s integration with the Paysafe platform will provide operators with access to the company’s traditional and alternative payment methods.

Paysafe North America iGaming CEO Zak Cutler said: “We’re proud to expand into the Arkansas iGaming market with an established local operator that has strong brand recognition in the state and in neighboring Oklahoma, where the Quapaw Nation are based.

“We’re confident that BetSaracen’s players will find our Skrill USA digital wallet a game-changing payment solution for sports wagering.”

This April, Paysafe expanded its iGaming presence in Canada with the launch of its services in Ontario.