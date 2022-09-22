Paysafe offers payment gateway to Spreedly’s international merchants

Paysafe, Spreedly partner on merchant payments acceptance. Credit: mohamed_hassan from Pixabay.

British payments company Paysafe has forged an alliance with Spreedly, a payments orchestration platform, to help merchants with their international payments.

As part of the tie-up, Spreedly’s merchants across the UK and Europe will be able to make transactions through Paysafe’s payment gateway.

Both the companies plan to focus on e-commerce, retail, travel, crypto, and financial services sectors.

This move has enabled Paysafe to become a member of Spreedly’s Partnership Programme, which facilitates a wide array of payments services worldwide.

The programme offers more than 120 integrations from a single point of connection as well as speeds up customer acquisition and helps businesses increase their revenue, among others.

Using Paysafe’s payment gateway, traders will be able to make card payments across various countries and currencies.

Merchants will be able to accept payments in more than 40 currencies through various local payment methods, which comply with cross-border payments regulations.

Spreedly and Paysafe aim to expand the new alliance into North America and Latin America in the future.

Paysafe chief revenue officer Rob Gatto said: “Spreedly’s Partnership Programme has an exciting vision to offer businesses the opportunity to easily test and add new payment services through its ecosystem, which in turn can bolster all-important customer acquisition and retention efforts.

“We are delighted to bring Paysafe’s powerful payments solutions to this ecosystem and are looking forward to a successful collaboration.”

Last month, Paysafe launched its eCash payment solution paysafecard in Argentina, fortifying its presence in the Latin American market.