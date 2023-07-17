The new partnership strengthens Paysafe’s presence in the US iGaming space. It additionally enables Betr to access Paysafe’s range of alternative payment methods (APMs), including its digital wallet and eCash solutions.

Betr allows players in Ohio and Massachusetts to wager on the outcomes of every moment of a sporting event. By teaming up with Paysafe, Betr players can make a micro-bet or a standards sports-bet through Betr’s iOS and Android apps and have all the transactions processed by Paysafe’s payment gateway.

Joey Levy, Founder and CEO at Betr, commented: “We are excited to announce our partnership with Paysafe and are looking forward to working with them as we continue scaling the Betr business.

“They are reliable, experienced, and share our perspective that we are just scratching the surface of product innovation in the regulated real-money gaming industry”, Levy added.

Paysafe connects consumers and businesses across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies. In November 2022, the company expanded its alliance with Microsoft, allowing Paysafe to offer its prepaid eCash tool paysafecard as a new alternative payment option on Microsoft.com and Xbox.com in the US and eight more European markets.

More recently, in July, the company joined forces with IC Markets in order to expand their existing payment services in Latin America.

Zak Cutler, president of Global Gaming at Paysafe, said: “We’re proud to partner with Betr, which shares Paysafe’s own dedication to product innovation and driving the broader evolution of the US sports-betting space.

“We look forward to supporting the growth of Betr in Ohio and Massachusetts as well as future states by providing the operator and its customers on-the-go with an unparalleled payment experience that befits the impressive UX of the Betr app”, Cutler concluded.